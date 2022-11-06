NDLEA denies making request for sniffer dogs in 2023 budget

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has denied reports of making requests for sniffer dogs in the 2023 budget.

Recall that the chairman of the agency, Buba Marwa, appeared before members of the House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics to defend the 2023 budget of the agency.

A statement released by the agency on Saturday, November 5, says contrary to media reports, its chairman commented on the cost of specialized dogs in response to Hon. Agbos’ comment that the total package of getting a specialized dog including its training costs an average of $15,000 – $20,000.