Diamond Star Commences Export Processing Operations at Lilypond Terminal

Diamond Star Port and Terminals Ltd has commenced operations at its export processing terminal in Lilypond, Ijora-Apapa. The terminal was commissioned on Tuesday by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko.

Diamond Star Port and Terminals is appointed and licensed by Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) as the Export Processing Terminal (EPT) operator of the Lilypond Export Terminal located at Ijora-Apapa. This appointment makes the company the “Central Pregate” for processing all export containers ingressing Lagos Ports through roads and railway. There are two terminals – Okota and the Lilypond. The Okota terminal will serve Tincan ports, whereas the Lilypond will serve Apapa ports.

Mr. Bello-Koko, while commissioning the terminal, commended the management of Diamond Star Port and Terminals for the appointment. He alluded to the company’s competence, capacity, and work ethic to perform creditably well. He expressed confidence…