Imo gas plant attendants allegedly kill and bury their colleague, 22, in attempt to steal company money

An accounting officer in a gas plant located in Imo State, Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu, 22, has allegedly been killed by her colleagues in an attempt to steal the company’s money.

Uchechi (pictured above) went to work on Monday, October 24, and that was the last she was seen.

When her family didn’t hear from her or see her at the end of the work day and her coworkers could not account for her, they raised alarm.

The family members led by one Pastor Mrs. Precious Abara reported the case to the state’s Police Command and officers were detailed to commence an investigation.

During the investigation, police discovered a shallow grave and exhumed Uchechi’s body.

It has now emerged that the victim was allegedly killed by her coworkers with a shovel and her body was buried in a shallow grave within the premises of the gas plant, located at Toronto/Road Safety Road, MCC Owerri.

Two suspects, including the manager, have been arrested and are currently being…