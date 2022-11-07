Jimmy Kimmel named as host of the Oscars for third time

Talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to front the 95th Oscars in 2023, marking his third time presenting at the ceremony.

Kimmel, who has hosted the event twice before, in 2017 and 2018, will preside over the ceremony in March, the show’s producers said Monday November 7.

In 2022, the Academy hired three main presenters; Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall – while for the three years previous, 2019-21, there was no official host.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement. “His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable…