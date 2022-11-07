Lagos government to begin impounding unpainted commercial vehicles

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will from Monday, November 7, begin impounding unpainted commercial vehicles in the state as directed by the state government.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, in a statement released on Sunday, November 6, by the Director of Public Affairs Unit of the authority, Toafik Adebayo.

Oreagba said minibuses known as ‘Danfo’, including ‘Korope’, should be painted in Yellow with Black stripes while mass transit buses with two doors should be painted with the approved Red Colour.

Drivers of buses that have been authorised to ply Victoria Island and its environs, have been directed to ensure it has the approved colour and also registered at established offices.

