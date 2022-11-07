Lionel Messi’s PSG to face Bayern Munich, Liverpool to face Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League last-16 draw revealed: Lionel Messi

The organizers of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious football competitions in the World, have released the last-16 draw for the tournament. 

 

Superstar footballer, Lionel Messi will be hoping to help his side Paris Saint-Germain defeat Bayern Munich in the knockout stage to advance to the next stage. 

 

Current champions, Real Madrid will take on Liverpool. It will be a rematch of last season’s final where the Spanish club won 1-0 in Paris.

 

The first leg will be played on Feb. 15,, 2023 with return legs to be played on March 7, 2023.

 

See the full draw below. 

 

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
 

Club Brugge vs Benfica
 

Liverpool vs Real Madrid
 

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur
 

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
 

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
 

Inter Milan vs Porto
 

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich



Source: Linda Ikeji

