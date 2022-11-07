Man sets his five stepchildren ablaze in Ondo after wife allegedly denied him sex

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 54-year-old man, Ojo Joseph, for allegedly setting ablaze five of his stepchildren.

The sad incident occurred at the Fagun Crescent area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect poured petrol into the room of his stepchildren and set them ablaze while asleep.

A source within the area to Nigerian Tribune, that the man perpetrated the heinous act because the mother of the children allegedly denied him sex and they have been having misunderstandings over the issue.

According to the source, the alarm raised by the children attracted the neighbours who raced to the scene of the incident to save the children, but one of them was burnt to death in the inferno.

The mother of the seven children was said to have escaped from the inferno with her twins with a minor injury, but four of the children were rushed to a clinic where they were referred to the…