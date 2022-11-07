Photo of suspects arrested over gruesome murder of their colleague in Owerri





The Imo State Police Command has paraded the two suspects arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of their colleague, Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu, a cashier of a gas plant in Owerri, Imo State.

LIB had reported that that Nwachukwu was allegedly killed by her coworkers and her body buried in a shallow grave within the premises of the gas plant.

The victim was allegedly murdered by the suspects including the manager, in an attempt to steal the company’s money.

Spokesperson of the command, CSP Michael Abattam, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, November 7, 2022, said a shovel and a cutlass believed to be the murder weapons used in killing the victim, were recovered from the shallow grave.

According to the PPRO, the two suspects are undergoing interrogation for the gruesome murder of Miss Nwachukwu while two others are on the run.

