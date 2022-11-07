Protest at Presidential Town Hall meeting after PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar failed to show and instead, sent his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa (video)

There was mild drama at a presidential town hall meeting which held at the Transcorps Hilton, Abuja, after PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar failed to show and instead, sent his running mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

The event was organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development and Arise Television on Sunday November 6, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) and presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, Kola Abiola, attended the event in person.

APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was also absent and there was no representative for the ruling party.

Some spectators however disrupted the event, stating that they wanted only presidential candidates to participate.

When calm was restored, all four candidates including Okowa, were allowed to speak to the audience for a few minutes.

Okowa later explained why his principal, Atiku Abubakar didn’t show…