US is reportedly ‘pressuring Zelensky to open talks with Putin and negotiate an end to the fighting’ amid growing fears of nuclear war

A new report claims that the United States is privately encouraging Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky to drop his ban on talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin and negotiate an end to the war amid growing fears of nuclear war.

According to The Washington Post, US officials have said that the request by the Biden administration is not to push Ukraine to the negotiating table, but ensure Kyiv maintains the support of its international backers as Zelensky’s ban on talks with Putin has created concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war’s effects are being felt the most.

Several nations are worried about fuelling a war for many years which has already taken a toll on the world economy and had devastating consequences on the cost and availability of food and fuel.

‘Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,’ one US official told The Washington Post.

It comes after a New York Times report said the US admitted it is ‘increasingly…