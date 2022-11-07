You all will be alright

Actress and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy, has taken to her Instagram page to address Nigerians who have opinions on how others should live their lives.
Judy has witnessed consistent trolling since April this year, after Yul announced that they welcomed a son together and that she is now his second wife.
In an apparent address to the trolls, Judy via her Instagram page wrote
”Funny how people with nothing to their names have more negative opinion on how you should live YOUR LIFE….
And even minding your business gets them upset .. hehehehe.
:
Una go dey alright las las…”
Source: Linda Ikeji