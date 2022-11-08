Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk confirm they’ve rekindled their romance as they pack on the PDA (photos)

Hollywood couple, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have seemingly confirmed their romance is back on, as they displayed some PDA during a romantic stroll in New York City on Monday, November 7.

The actor, 47, and the supermodel, 36 –  originally dated between 2015-2019 and share a daughter.

 

However on Monday, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they walked arm-in-arm, with Irina giving Bradley a cheeky pat on his backside.

 

Bradley embraced Irina, following months of speculation by paparazzi they had rekindled their romance.

 

An insider reportedly told  Page Six: ‘It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together.’

The source asserted that Irina ‘would like her daughter to have a sibling,’ and that Bradl



