Court nullifies Zamfara PDP governorship primary again

The governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which produced Dauda Lawal-Dare as its flagbearer was on Tuesday, November 8, was nullified again by a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Justice Aminu Bappa also ruled that PDP will not field any candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

This is coming two months after a court nullified the previous primary that elected Lawal-Dare following a suit filed by Ibrahim Shehu and two other aspirants challenging the credibility of the primary.