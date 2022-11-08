Daddy Freeze advices people in relationships to check their partner’s phones and mail to know when they are being cheated on

Daddy Freeze has advised people in relationships to check their partner’s phone and mail so they will be aware if they are being cheated on.

The media personality said this while reacting to the story of a taxi driver who dropped his girlfriend off at the park, not knowing she was travelling for her wedding.

Freeze told people in committed relationships to investigate to be sure they are not alone in the relationship.

He wrote: “When you date someone and want to progress to the commitment phase, stop forming oyinbo westernized. Check their phones, emails, BVN, passports visit their parents & acquaint yourselves, post pictures where you are doing better PDA, call them; ‘my wife’ or ‘my husband’ in public posts on social media especially Facebook, sponsor the posts if you can. Anyone wey no gree to the above na suspect, break up before dem breakfast you.”

Seun Kuti revealed he also investigates a person when he loves them but he fears his phone being checked…