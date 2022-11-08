Enugu APC Reps candidate dies in auto crash

The All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representative candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Pharm. Ejikeme Omeje is dead.

Omeje who was a top party candidate in Enugu North Senatorial Zone, died on Tuesday morning, November 8. He was reported to have been involved in a car crash along Eden Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel Nsukka on Monday, November 7.

He was said to be driving alone along the Erina-Edem Ani road in Nsukka, when he suddenly lost control, and his car veered into the bush, hitting a tree in the process.

Eyewitnesses immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital but he later died on Tuesday morning, as a result of serious injuries sustained in the accident.