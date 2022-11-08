Manchester City star, Benjamin Mendy has bragged that it was ‘easy’ to have sex with multiple women because of his status as a footballer, saying; ‘I know I’m not Brad Pitt, but women came onto me – not for my looks but because of football.’

The French defender told the jury that women started to approach him from the age of 18 when he was playing for Marseille in the French first division.

But he told the jury at Chester Crown Court ‘it became ten times more at Man City – one of the best teams in Europe.’

Mendy, 28, started giving evidence in his own defence to a string of alleged sex crimes including seven rapes yesterday afternoon.

The £52million star, dressed in a blue three piece suit, white shirt and black and white patterned tie, took the oath on the Koran before answering questions from his barrister Eleanor Laws KC.

He said his £52million move from Monaco to Premiership champions City in 2017 was ‘a dream.’

The World Cup winner with France said he…