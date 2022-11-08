Kano TikTok skit makers to receive 40 lashes in public, sweep court premises and wash toilets for defaming Governor Ganduje

Kano State Magistrate Court presided over by Aminu Muhammad Gabari on Monday, November 7, 2022, ordered 40 lashes be administered on two skit makers, Mubarak Isa Muhammad (Uniquepikin) and Nazifi Muhammad Bala for defaming the character of Governor Ganduje on their Tiktok accounts.

The court also ordered the duo to sweep and wash the toilets of Nomansland Magistrates Court premises for 30 days.

“They will receive 20 lashes each, to be administered in the public. They should also sweep and wash the toilets of Justice Aloma Mukthar Court Complex in No-man’s-land,” the judge ruled.

The convicts had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of defamation and inciting public disturbance slammed against them.

The First Information Report indicated that the duo posted on their Tiktok account that Ganduje does not see a land without selling it and he sleep a lot.

Based on that, the prosecutor, Barrister Wada Ahmad Wada and Principal State Counsel, Kano State Ministry of…