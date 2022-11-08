US court sentences Hushpuppi to 11 years in prison for fraud, orders him to pay $1.7m to victims

A United States District Court for the Central District of California has finally sentenced Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass Olorunwa, popularly known as Hushpuppi, to 11 years and three months in prison for fraud.

The 40-year-old was sentenced on Monday, November 7, by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Abbas to pay $1,732,841 in restitution to two fraud victims.

The judge said Hushpuppi conspired to launder tens of millions of dollars through online scams and flaunted his luxurious, crime-funded lifestyle on social media.

He pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering, 10 months after he was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in June 2020.

Hushpuppi has remained in US federal custody since his expulsion from the UAE.