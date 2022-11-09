8 Nigerian-Americans win big in US Midterm elections

8 Americans of Nigerian origin, who ran in the midterm election of the United States of America on Tuesday November 8, 2022 have come out victorious.

The Nigerians namely Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, Phil Olaleye, Carol Kazeem, Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje contested in the Georgia House of Representatives elections.

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, shared the news on her Twitter handle on Wednesday November 9, and congratulated the winners.

She tweeted, “These Nigerian Americans won their elections in Georgia last night. A hearty congrats to them all.” They include Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, Phil Olaleye, Carol Kazeem, Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje.