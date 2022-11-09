Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘expected to leave Manchester United in January’

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to ‘leave Manchester United this winter’ as club executives and manager Erik ten Hag ‘are looking to ensure tranquility’ at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old, who made a return to United last season, expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils in the summer after failing to get game time under Ten Hag.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Portuguese superstar ‘may be set to depart the club in January’, with the Sky Sports journalist claiming that the club are already looking for his successor, with Erik Choupo-Moting being a prime target.

Plettenberg also suggested that Sporting Lisbon could be targeting a move for their former prodigy, writing on Twitter: ‘Within the club they expect him [Ronaldo] to leave in the winter.

‘Bosses want to strengthen and Ten Hag wants to ensure tranquility. The search for successors is already underway (Choupo-Moting and others).

‘A return to Sporting Lisbon should be an option.’

The…