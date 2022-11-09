Man stoned to death by irate mob after beheading his girlfriend

A middle-aged man incurred the wrath of an irate mob after allegedly killing his girlfriend on Wednesday morning November 9, 2022, in Nyaga village, Gatanga, Murang’a county, Kenya.

30-year-old Kamau Ngugi reportedly killed Mary Mwihaki, 39, before beheading her in what is believed to have been a love tussle.

Kamau who has been dating the mother of three for quite some time, reportedly suspected she had been having an affair with another man. He accosted Mwihaki while milking at her employer’s farm and attacked her with a panga.

An eyewitness said;

“We heard Mwihaki raise alarm and dashed to the scene only to find she had been beheaded.”

Kamau was stoned to death by the irate mob after being apprehended.

Vinkie Nkatha, a friend of Mwihaki, said that the deceased had disclosed to her that she was feeling unsafe with Kamau and she had feared for her life.

Nkatha said;