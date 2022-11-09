Police launch formal search for missing rugby and X-Factor star Levi Davis, 24, who left ‘his friend in Ibiza and traveled to Barcelona without clothes or cash’

Spanish police has formally launched a formal hunt for rugby player and X-factor star Levi Davis, who vanished after leaving a bar in Barcelona 10 days ago.

The regional Mossos d’Esquadra force in Barcelona took the decision to act on their own initiative and start their investigation 10 days after he was last seen in the Catalan capital.

The officials had faced increasing pressure to assign officers to the concerning case after first saying they had to wait for official notification the 24-year-old was missing before doing anything.

A Mossos spokeswoman said: ‘An investigation is now underway.

‘It is an investigation we have decided to launch ourselves on our own initiative because we have yet to receive any official notification he is missing through the normal channels.

‘We cannot inform at this stage on exactly what is being done and what will be done but efforts to find this man and establish what may have happened to him are underway.

‘Obviously, once…