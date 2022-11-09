Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti ‘pleads’ with the club chief Florentino Perez to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly pleaded with the club president Florentino Perez to do everything to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and AC Milan star Rafael Leao in January.

Ancelotti has been planning to bolster his attack since returning to the Bernabeu last year having failed to land Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Karim Benzema’s current injury woes have now left Ancelotti with no choice than to list out Leao and Osimhen as priority buys in the winter window, according to Spanish news outlet Sport.

Leao has become one of Europe’s hottest properties at AC Milan and is wanted by Europe’s biggest clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester City ready to battle it out for the Portuguese star.

Leao was named Serie A MVP for 2021-22 and has continued to shine once again this season, scoring six goals and adding a further nine assists in just 17 appearances so far across both the Serie A and Champions League.

Leao is reportedly demanding club-record…