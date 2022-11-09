UN demands Egypt release British blogger who has been on hunger strike for seven months while held for ‘broadcasting fake news’

The UN has demanded Egypt immediately release a jailed British blogger who has been on hunger strike for seven months, warning his life is ‘in great danger’.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a prominent Egyptian-British activist and blogger, was sentenced in December 2021 to five years in prison on charges of spreading fake news.

The 40-year-old has been on hunger strike for 220 days against his detention and prison conditions.

On Sunday, Abd el-Fattah told his family he would stop drinking water

Abd el-Fattah’s family on Tuesday November 8, told world leaders at the COP27 climate conference that they had not heard from him since he spoke about his decision to stop drinking water, as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called for his immediate release.

‘We don’t know where he is. We don’t know if he’s alive,’ Abd el-Fattah’s sister Sanaa Seif said during the UN climate summit, held at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Turk said Abd el-Fattah’s…