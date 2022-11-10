Family demand justice as 6-year-old girl dies in Abuja school allegedly due to swimming instructor’s negligence

A bereaved family has accused an Abuja school of causing their 6-year-old daughter’s death.

Modadeoluwa was taking swimming lessons on Nov. 2, when an incident led to her death at Start-Rite School in Abuja, her family claims.

The family alleged that the school tried to tamper with CCTV footage of the incident but they found a way to get evidence.

A relative who called out the school on Twitter, claims the swimming instructor tossed the deceased multiple times at the shallow end of the pool and she hit her head and suffered internal bleeding.

They said that the school remains open and is carrying on like nothing happened.

They called on the authorities to investigate the school and ensure that justice is served.