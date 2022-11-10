Footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition following emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings during a game

A non-league footballer is in a critical condition in intensive care after crashing head-first into a pitch-side concrete advertising board during the club’s National League South game.

Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday November 8, after a sickening collision in the fifth minute of the game, with the fixture being abandoned soon after.

His parents, Paul and Ali, have now revealed that Fletcher required emergency brain surgery to stabilise his condition.

‘He remains in a stable but critical condition,’ the parents’ statement reads.

‘Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by tonight’s events and it has been agreed that the game will not resume,’ Bath City tweeted following the abandonment.

On Wednesday morning they added: ‘Everyone at Bath City is sending their unconditional love, strength and support to Alex and his loved ones.’

Fletcher was playing for Bath City against Dulwich Hamlet in the…