Gunmen abduct medical doctor and one other in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a medical doctor, Rev. Dr. Nuhu Bakwa and his friend in Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The incident happened at about 8:00 p.m on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, when Dr. Bakwa, who is also a pastor, and the friend were in transit from Mangu to Jos.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Dr Bakwa and his family, who reside in Abuja, were in Farin-Kassa in Mangu over the death of his father, who passed away last week.

A source close to the family disclosed that Dr. Bakwa and his family, along with a pastor friend, were traveling back to Abuja when the gunmen ambushed them at Bisichi in Jos South local government.

The gunmen forced the medical doctor and his friend out of the car they were traveling in and whisked them away.

The source said that the gunmen left the doctor’s wife along with two other children in the car.

He added that the wife, who was in a state of confusion, later alerted the…