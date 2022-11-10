Hilaria Baldwin, 38, admits to judging couples with massive age gaps before meeting her 64-year-old husband Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin confessed to judging couples with large age differences before she met her longtime husband, who is 26 years her senior.

During an episode of her new Witches Anonymous, the entrepreneur, 38, and 64-year-old and mother of seven had an extremely candid conversation with Michelle Campbell Mason, where she spoke about the age differences.

‘I would judge women and men that had big age differences,’ the 38-year-old author admitted. ‘I would look at it like, this older man wants some young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever.’

She continued: ‘That younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn’t even care and is just like whatever, ‘I hope you die, and I’m going to take all your money.’

Since falling in love with the 30 Rock star, says ‘those things’ are ‘regularly’ said about her.

‘I realize, what was this trained into my head?’ the mother-of-seven said of her past preconceptions.

‘Why was I so…