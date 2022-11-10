Mob brutalises and sets two alleged POS robbers ablaze in Enugu (graphic video)

An irate mob set two young men ablaze for allegedly attempting to rob Point of Sale (POS) operators in Enugu State.

The incident took place at the Independence Layout area along the busy Independence Avenue, popularly known as Bissala Road on Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022.

It was gathered that the suspects the duo allegedly tried to rob POS operators in the area and were apprehended by residents.

The POS operator reportedly raised the alarm as the alleged robbers pulled out guns demanding money.

The alarm attracted the mob who chased after the fleeing men and apprehended them.

Before setting them on fire, the irate mob first stripped them naked, and made videos, before setting them on fire.

It was further gathered that the angry mob did not allow the police to take them to their station as they overpowered them.

A viral video making the rounds on social media showed one of the suspects being interrogated by the mob.

Another video showed the…