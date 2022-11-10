‘My Three Sons’ star, Dawn Lyn’s condition improves after brain surgery

Dawn Lyn, a former child star on the TV show “My Three Sons” is slowly recovering from the brain surgery that sent her into a coma.

The actress was left fighting for her life last month after going under the knife to remove a brain tumor.

Her co-star, Tina Cole told TMZ she is now opening her eyes at times and is breathing on her own with oxygen assistance.

Tina said Dawn’s husband, John, texted her a positive health update Monday night, saying she’s doing the best she has in the hospital since undergoing a brain operation.