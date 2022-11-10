Russia had ‘no choice’ but to flee key city of Kherson

The Ukrainian government is celebrating Russia’s military pullout from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday. November 10.

Russia said its troops began pulling out of Kherson, a retreat that would represent a humiliating defeat in the war.

Ukranian officials on Thursday acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee but stopped short of declaring victory in Kherson.



The officials last week accused Moscow of plotting to lure Ukrainian troops into an ambush and said Russian soldiers have donned civilian clothes in an effort to mix with the city’s population.

But on Thursday, Ukraine’s armed forces commander-in-chief, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said that “the enemy had no other choice but to resort to fleeing,” since Kyiv’s army has “destroyed logistical routes and supply system, disrupted the system of the enemy’s military command” in the area.

Still, he said that Ukrainian military could not confirm or deny that Russian forces were indeed withdrawing…