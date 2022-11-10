Twitter Influencers Sansa and Tife settle out of court following the rape accusation saga

Twitter influencers, Tife and Sansa who were embroiled in a rape saga back in 2020 have withdrawn their legal battle and settled out of court.

LIB had reported that Tife and Sansa were once a popular Twitter couple who flaunted their love on the platform. Things however took a different turn and they went their separate ways in January of 2020.

They later took to Twitter to throw shade at each other. Things degenerated so fast and culminated in Sansa accusing Tife of being a rapist. She also accused him of leaking her nudes online. Read here.

Following the allegation, the former lovers were enmeshed in a legal battle.

Well, it appears that everything is in the past now, as they have settled out of court.

In a statement both parties signed in May 2022 and released today November 10, 2022, the former lovebirds said they decided to settle out of court in the interest of their ”personal and professional lives.”

Read their statement below…