Vigilante shot dead by his son while testing the efficacy of his charm in Adamawa

A member of vigilante group in Jada Local Government Area, Adamawa state identified as Yusuf, has been shot dead by his stepson, Suugbomsumen Adamu, while testing gun charms’ efficacy at their home on Sunday November 6.

Yusuf, who was said to be drinking a gin known whiskey, sighted the accused on his way back home on that fateful day when he called him and turned his dane gun on himself and asked him to fire it. The deceased who allegedly acted under the influence of alcohol was believed to have fortified himself with the protective charms, but the charms woefully failed him. Adamu claimed his stepfather turned the loaded dane gun on himself by putting it on his stomach and asked him to hold it and shoot it.

Adamu said he refused but the deceased insisted that he must do as he had commanded him. In obedience to his stepfather’s command, the young man pulled the trigger of the gun which penetrated and fatally wounded the vigilante. He was rushed to the hospital where…