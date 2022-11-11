Elon Musk replies Twitter user who said he’s destroying the platform for charging $8 blue-check verification





Elon Musk is not backing down on his $8 monthly fee for a Twitter Blue subscription since taking over as the owner.

The Billionaire owner has been facing scrutiny for demanding an $8 monthly for verified Twitter users to retain their blue-check status and be able to post longer videos and have their content prioritized in replies, mentions, and searches.

Despite the outrage over the $8 monthly fee, Musk took to his page to tweet that he loves when “people complain about Twitter on Twitter.” This didn’t go down with a verified user who quickly accused him of destroying the platform with his “corrupt” verification.

See the exchange below.