Elon Musk replies Twitter user who said he's destroying the platform for charging $8 blue-check verification

By
Headliners
-
2


Elon Musk replies Twitter user who said he

Elon Musk is not backing down on his $8 monthly fee for a Twitter Blue subscription since taking over as the owner. 

 

The Billionaire owner has been facing scrutiny for demanding an $8 monthly for verified Twitter users to retain their blue-check status and be able to post longer videos and have their content prioritized in replies, mentions, and searches.

 

Despite the outrage over the $8 monthly fee, Musk took to his page to tweet that he loves when “people complain about Twitter on Twitter.” This didn’t go down with a verified user who quickly accused him of destroying the platform with his “corrupt” verification. 

 

See the exchange below. 

 

Elon Musk replies Twitter user who said he

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

