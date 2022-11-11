Enugu CP condemns burning of two alleged POS robbers, confirms one of the suspects was a dismissed police constable (video)

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has condemned in its entirety, the mob action and extra-judicial killing of two alleged robbers by an irate mob.

LIB reported that the mob set two ablaze for allegedly attempting to rob Point of Sale (POS) operators.

The incident happened at the Independence Layout area along the busy Independence Avenue, popularly known as Bissala Road on Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022.

The CP, in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) to carry out a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and those involved.

The CP describes as untrue and unfounded, the viral media report suggesting that the victims the act of jungle justice was executed on, are policemen serving in New Haven Police Division of the Command.

“Contrary to the report, available records only…