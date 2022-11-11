Federal government amends terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government has filed an amended seven-count terrorism charge against Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, which was entered before the Federal High Court in Abuja, contained all allegations against Kanu that were earlier sustained by the court.

The Federal Government alleged that Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, had issued a deadly threat via a broadcast that anyone who flouted IPOB’s sit-at-home order in the South-East should write his or her will.

It told the court that as a result of the threat, banks, schools, markets, shopping malls, and fuel stations domiciled in the Eastern States of Nigeria have continued to shut down their businesses, with citizens and vehicular movements grounded.

The Government claimed that in 2018, Kanu made several broadcasts that incited his members to kill security operatives and…