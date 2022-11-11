France, Brazil, Argentina to win 2022 World Cup

Former Real Madrid midfielder and Brazilian football icon, Kaka, has tipped Brazil, France and Argentina as top favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former AC Milan star also tipped Serbia to be a potential surprise at this year’s World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20, with the hosts Qatar starting the contest against Ecuador while England face Iran the following day.

“Brazil are the favourites because they have been working on it for a long time,” Kaka told Gazzetta dello Sport (via MARCA).

“It was right to appoint Tite, and the group has the right mix of youth and experience.

“The other main contenders are Argentina and France, while Serbia could be a surprise.”

Brazil are in Group G of the tournament, alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

