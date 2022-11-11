Gisele Bündchen secretly bought $11.5 million Miami mansion opposite Tom Brady’s home before they finalized their divorce

It has been revealed that Gisele Bündchen reportedly bought an $11.5 million mansion directly across the waterway from Tom Brady’s home weeks before the couple finalized their divorce.

The Brazilian fashion model bought the five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot Miami Beach mansion on October 6, Page Six reported.

The stunning five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home appears to be almost directly across the waterway from her now ex-husband Brady’s home, which is under construction on Indian Creek Island.

Bündchen first viewed the mansion on August 16, just days before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took an 11-day break from playing in the NFL, a source told Page Six. The break was a last attempt to save the relationship, it was reported.

But on October 28, the couple finalized their divorce, ending the 13-year marriage.

‘Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done…