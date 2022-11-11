Lagos Govt dismisses three CBD officers for extortion

The Office of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts (CBD) has disengaged three of its operatives serving in the Lagos Island Central Business District for extortion.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on CBD, Mr Gbenga Oyerinde announced the dismissal on Thursday, November 10, 2022, following the outcome of a disciplinary panel set up to investigate the charges levied against the three officers by members of the motoring public.

“The three officers, Mr. Orishadipe Kolawole, Mr. Bakare Saheed and Mr. Oguntayo Abiodun were found guilty of extortion which is against the principles of the Civil Service Rules and Regulations,” he said.

While noting that the dismissal of the three officers was part of measures by the State Government to instill discipline in the workforce of the agency towards better service delivery, Oyerinde implored members of the public not to have any dealings with the dismissed officers on behalf of the…