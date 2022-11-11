Police find device holding $3 BILLION in stolen Bitcoin stashed in a Popcorn tin as man is arrested for hacking 50,000 cryptocurrency after 10-year investigation (Photos)

US authorities have arrested a Georgia man who is now facing up to 20 years in prison after more than $3 billion in stolen Bitcoin was found stashed in a popcorn tin at his home in what authorities call the second-largest seizure of cryptocurrency.

James Zhong, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday November 11, to stealing Bitcoin a decade ago from the illegal Silk Road marketplace, which the FBI shut down in 2013.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week that authorities raided Zhong’s Gainesville home in November 2021 where they found 50,676 Bitcoin with a value of $3.36 billion at the time.

The raid is the second-largest seizure of cryptocurrency, following the $3.6 billion in stolen crypto linked to the 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex.

Zhong pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22, 2023.

Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens, Georgia…