After 36 years in prison 2Pac’s Stepfather Mutulu Shakur granted freedom, with doctors giving him less than 6 months to live

Rap icon, 2Pac Shakur’s stepfather Mutulu Shakur has reportedly been granted compassionate release from prison amid declining health.

According to a report by the Intercept, the 72-year-old was permitted to spend his final days outside of prison by the U.S. Parole Commission on Thursday, November 10.

Shakur was recently diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, with a Bureau of Prisons doctor claiming in May he had less than six months to live.

After spending 36 years behind bars, Mutulu Shakur is set to live out his remaining days in Southern California.

He was previously denied prison release 10 times, until an October hearing, where the federal parole commission admitted he held an impeccable institutional record and was no longer a risk to society.

“We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and body that you are no longer physically capable of committing any Federal, State or local crime,” the parole commission said.

The same parole commission…