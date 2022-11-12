Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee

Former US President, Donald Trump, is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify.

The lawsuit filed Friday November 11, alleges that the subpoena “is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity from being compelled to testify before Congress or a committee thereof regarding his actions as head of a co-equal branch of government.”

It also argues that while other presidents “voluntarily agreed to testify or turn over documents in response to a congressional subpoena, no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so.”

In a statement, Trump’s attorney David A. Warrington said that: “Long held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a president to testify before it.”

He said the former president had “engaged with the committee…