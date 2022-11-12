French CNN – Tf1 TV Network Celebrated The Extraordinary Achievements Of Sijibomi Ogundele – The Agege Boy Who Built A Luxury Real Estate Empire From Scratch

Show me a man diligent in his business, and I will show you a man destined for the stars. Nigeria’s star boy of Luxury Real estate – the audacious GMD and CEO of Sujimoto Group, Mr Sijibomi Ogundele, narrated an event that happened on the 4th of September 2022, which changed his life forever.

According to him: “I had just returned from a business meeting and was going through my to-do list for the day, crossing out tasks accomplished and making some notes on functions to work on for the next day, when my phones started buzzing. From WhatsApp to Instagram and private messages, I received over 300 congratulatory messages within 2 hours from friends in Paris, Geneva, Yaoundé, Abidjan, Dakar and even an ex I have not spoken with in almost nine years.

What was this about, you might wonder? The prestigious TF1, dubbed the French CNN and the No.1 TV station in France and many Francophone countries, flew from France to Nigeria to capture the stories of outstanding young…