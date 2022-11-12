I remember many times when you complained about his way of life

One Prince Utho has mourned the 42-year-old woman, Oghogho Olori, who was allegedly killed by her husband in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.
LIB reported that the suspect, David Olori, 48, hacked his wife to death over a disagreement.
Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, November 11, 2022, said.the suspect was arrested after he handed himself to the police.
Taking to Facebook to react to the incident, Utho wrote;
“From the first day I set my eyes on this man photo, my spirit never align with him, and I always complained about him even advice you to be very careful about him, I also remember many times when you nagged about his ways of life.”
“Now!! Imagine what he has caused your family and loved once, after all the support you rendered him. Oghogho I can’t sleep till now, my eyes is still full of tears, pls wake up so we can talk. I’m devastated. This man will never experience…
Source: Linda Ikeji