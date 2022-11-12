I remember many times when you complained about his way of life

One Prince Utho has mourned the 42-year-old woman, Oghogho Olori, who was allegedly killed by her husband in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

LIB reported that the suspect, David Olori, 48, hacked his wife to death over a disagreement.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, November 11, 2022, said.the suspect was arrested after he handed himself to the police.

Taking to Facebook to react to the incident, Utho wrote;