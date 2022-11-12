Many are shocked Nigeria still exists

Martin Uhomoibhi, a former Nigerian permanent representative to the United Nation has said that many people are shocked that Nigeria still exists.
Speaking at the first annual convention of the Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria (OSAN) in Abuja on Friday November 11, Uhomoibhi noted that Nigeria has remained strong and not in anybody’s hands.
He said;
“Nigeria is at the crossroads economically, politically and socially, indeed, some will even say that we are facing an existential threat.
“In my encounters everywhere, I have never shied away from saying that the problem that faces Nigeria -– the contest that goes on in Nigeria -– is not carnal, it is spiritual. The challenge of Nigeria is not canal, it is spiritual. From my field experience, I know that the battle that we fight is not carnal, it is spiritual.
“The confrontation is between light and darkness. Talking from an empirical experience -– one who has held offices and still, perhaps, holding…
