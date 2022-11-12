Nigerian Creative Arts, Media & Entertainment Industry And Fans Gather For Celebrity Prayse 2023, 11th Edition

On January 29th, 2023, the Entire Creative Arts, Entertainment and Media Industry in Nigeria will gather for the 11th edition of her Yearly Flagship Prayers, Praise and thanksgiving event known as Celebrity Prayse at The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos by 4pm

Theme: “NONE SHALL BE MISSING”:

In preparation towards the event we ask lovers, Fans and friends of this industry to join in our Yearly 12 Sundays of Fasting and Praying from November 13th till January 29th with the Industry because a lot has been going on in the lives of Entertainers, both positive and otherwise which we should commit unto God who gave us these talents and gifts: As you know, We have lost the likes of late Sam Loco Efe, Christy Essien Igbokwe, CD John, Dagrin, OJB Jezreel, Sound Sultan, Rachel Oniga, Folake Aremu (Orisabunmi) etc: Marriages and relationships of Entertainers are being affected, strange attacks and we believe that starting the Year with God is…