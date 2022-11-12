WIMBIZ Appoints New Board of Trustees

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has announced the appointment of new members on its board of trustees to strengthen the association’s governance.

This was unveiled by its Co-founder Toyin Olawoye at the WIMBIZ 21st Annual Conference held at the Eko Hotel and Suites Victoria Island Lagos recently.

The new board includes Mrs. Chioma Afe, Head Marketing and Communications, Access Bank Group; Ms. Adebisi Adeyemi, CEO, DCSL Corporate Services Ltd; Dr. Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, Publisher, Clever Clogs Books; Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, CFA Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Mrs. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa; Mrs. Ebisan Akisanya, Contracts Advisor, Chevron Nigeria Limited; Ms. Osayi Alile, CEO, ACT Foundation; Ms. Juliet Ehimuan, Director, Google West Africa; Dr. Celestina Eke Mni, Branch Head, Quantity Surveying, Federal Ministry of Works & Housing (Housing Sector), Abuja; Mrs.Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, Head Client Coverage, Rand…