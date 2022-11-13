Adunni Tech City, the future city of Epe

The Chief Executive Officer, Audacia Prime Realty Limited, Bright Sekoni, has launched a remarkable Real Estate project, Adunni Tech City in Epe, providing a work-play-live experience and a tranquil retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Bright said the project was facilitated to key into Epe vast land, life-changing developments, ease of movement and doing business and most importantly, its peaceful and serene environment, Ketu, Epe is one of the greatest choices for your real estate investment.

“In order to meet the needs of Nigeria’s technology-driven economy, Adunni Tech City is working to establish a technology city project that would result in a 15-acre mixed-use development including areas for work, living, and play.

“Due to Epe’s status as a developing region, Adunni Tech City will be able to attract investors while providing operations with 21st century work and residential facilities.

“Adunni Tech City will be a meticulously planned, open, and…