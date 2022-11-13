Democrats retain control of the US Senate after Nevada win in major boost for Joe Biden

The Democratic party of the United States have secured control of the Senate, giving Joe Biden a mid-term boost as he heads into the final two years of his first term as president.

With one seat still in doubt, the Democrats claimed a majority on Sunday, November 13 when Nevada senator Catherine Cortez Masto was re-elected, defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

The party now has 50 seats in the 100-seat Senate, with the newly elected Senate to be sworn in on January 3, 2023.

While control of the US House of Representatives is still to be decided, and a run-off election will take place to decide who claims one of Georgia’s Senate seats, the Democrats have retained a Senate majority by virtue of Vice-President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

Speaking to reporters after AP declared Ms Cortez Masto as winner of the Nevada Senate seat, President Biden said he felt good about the election results.

“I’m looking forward to the next couple of years,” he said.

Result…