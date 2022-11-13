LASEMA temporarily suspends search and rescue operation for bride-to-be who jumped into Lagos Lagoon





The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA says it has temporarily suspended the search and rescue operation for bride-to-be, Adetutu Adedokun, who jumped into Lagos Lagoon last Thursday, November 10.

A statement released by the agency says they are now waiting for her body to resurface.

”Situation Report regarding a suicide attempt at the 3rd Mainland Bridge by UNILAG Water front Consequent upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the incident scene, on Thursday, 10th November, 2022, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties (30s) plunged into the Lagos Lagoon. Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a taxi on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon. The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiance before alighting from the car. The LRT, Men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) collaborated together to search for the victim. The Agency’s Marine…





Source: Linda Ikeji